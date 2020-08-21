ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica announced Friday that New York state will apply for FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program.

In a statement Friday, Mujica said:

“Now that the federal government has blinked and will no longer make states provide funding they do not have, New York State will apply for the Lost Wages Assistance program. As Governor Cuomo has said, politics does not impact policy — especially during a pandemic — and if New Yorkers are in need, this administration will do everything we can to support them. But make no mistake, this does not absolve Washington from doing its job, and they must pass a comprehensive aid package that provides a stable extension of unemployment benefits, repeals the SALT cap and supports local and state governments. Anything else would simply be unacceptable.”

President Donald Trump introduced LWA on August 8, to replace the additional $600 federal unemployment benefit, which expired July 31.

Claimants in most Unemployment Insurance programs will receive up to $400 per week additional benefits, starting with weeks of unemployment ending on or after August 1, 2020, and ending December 27, 2020 at the latest.

To qualify, individuals must self-certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and their state must confirm that the individual is receiving at least $100 in unemployment benefits.

For a state to become eligible, it must cover 25% of the cost ($100 per claimant) and the federal government will cover the remaining 75% ($300 per claimant). States have the option of doing this by allocating their Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF), provided under Title V of the CARES Act or other state funding. States may also choose satisfy the 25 percent state match, without allocating additional state funds, with the state funding used to pay regular state UI unemployment benefits.

Earlier in the week on a conference call with media, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was hesitant to apply for the FEMA program.

“I’d rather do business with the old timey bookie on the street corner than do business with FEMA,” Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday.

However, Mujica said Friday that the federal government would no longer require state participation and with that update New York state would apply for the program.

