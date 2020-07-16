New York state added nearly 300K private sector jobs in June, outpaces United States rate

A man wearing a face mask walks past a sign “Now Hiring” in front of a store amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 14, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. – Another 3 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Department of Labor. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Department of Labor officials say nearly 300,000 private sector jobs were added last month, growing at a higher percentage rate than the United States.

The NYSDOL report released Thursday says the state added 296,400 private sector jobs in June, up 4.5% for a total of 6,894,200, according to preliminary figures.

By comparison, as a nation, the United States reported private sector job growth of 4.3% last month.

According to the NYSDOL, New York state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 14.5% to 15.7% in June 2020.

The latest report says the number of unemployed New York state residents increased by 154,000 last month, while labor force levels increased by 299,100.

Officials say the increase in the unemployment rate — despite the state adding 296,400 private sector jobs — may be explained by a combination of the use of different data sources for the two figures, the use of statistical regression models to determine the unemployment rate, a growing labor force, and the impact of out-of-state workers, among other factors.