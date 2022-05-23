ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB/WROC) — New York State’s average gas price is nearly $5 per gallon, and it’s more than 30 cents higher than the national average.

Across the United States, the average price people are paying is $4.60 per gallon, which jumped up by 12 cents since last week.

But in New York, the average is $4.93, a price which went up by even more — 17 cents. Here’s what people can expect to pay in different parts of Western New York:

Batavia – $4.82 (up 17 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.82 (up 19 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.85 (up 17 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.86 (up 19 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.88 (up 18 cents from last week)

– $4.88 (up 18 cents from last week) Rome – $4.87 (up 15 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.86 (up 20 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.89 (up 18 cents from last week)

One year ago, the national average was $3.04, while New York’s wasn’t far off at $3.07. Today, the price of oil is still above $110 per barrel.

According to research by AAA, three-quarters of adult drivers said they would change their driving habits if gas reaches five dollars per gallon.

As usual, diesel’s much costlier than gasoline. The average price across the U.S. is $5.55 while New York’s is $6.52. A year ago the price of gasoline stood at $3.23.