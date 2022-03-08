NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gas prices hit record-breaking levels across New York on March 8, 2022.

AAA Western and Central New York confirmed that all gas prices overnight at a local, state and national level surpassed the highest prices previously set during the recession in July of 2008.

According to AAA, the price of gas per gallon in New York reached $4.37 on Tuesday morning, which was the highest NYS average price on record and an 11 cent jump from the weekly report on March 7.

These rates were also mirrored at a national level as the average gas price hit $4.17 on March 8, which was a 10 cent increase from the day prior.

Additionally, local gas prices were recorded as follows:

Batavia: $4.29, up 6 cents from March 7

Buffalo: $4.30, up 9 cents from March 7

Ithaca: $4.35, up 13 cents from March 7

Rochester: $4.33, up 9 cents from March 7

Rome: $4.35, up 13 cents from March 7

Syracuse: $4.34, up 10 cents from March 7

Watertown: $4.35, up 10 cents from March 7

AAA said that as of the early morning hours on March 8, oil prices exceeded $120 per barrel, and the agency confirmed that as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices will soar.

This will lead to higher pump prices in the U.S.

Motorists are urged to conserve fuel during this time. Methods to do this include mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and using cruise control when possible.

AAA recommended ensuring that tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage and also removing any necessary and bulky items from cars.

Surging prices for oil and other vital commodities have been rattling global markets and the situation remains uncertain as investors search for safe havens from expanding sanctions against Russia.

Oil prices were relatively steady after surging past $130 a barrel the day before. U.S. benchmark crude gained $2.16 to $121.56 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added $2.43 to $125.64 a barrel.

Worries are growing that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will squeeze already tight supplies of oil. Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and oil prices already were high before the attack because the global economy is demanding more fuel after disruptions to travel and manufacturing from the pandemic.

Energy giant Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine.

The company said in a statement that it would withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, “in a phased manner.”

The Associated press contributed to this report.