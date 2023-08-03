ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report was released that analyzed New York’s casinos’ fiscal impact on local governments.

According to the report, New York’s licensed casinos, which includes del Lago Resort and Casino, raised $176 million in gaming tax revenue for regional governments. However, the three host towns were the only ones to see significant benefits.

The 2020 report finds that the four casinos fell short of their projected gross revenues. Currently, besides Tioga Downs Casino, they reached between 50-60% of their expectations.

Even though the revenues fell short, the gaming tax revenue made up between 30% to 60% of the three host towns’ revenues. These towns are Nichols, Tyre, and Thompson.

The gaming tax revenue only made up 1-3% of Schenectady and the host counties’ revenue and smaller than .5% for the non-host counties.

Thomas DiNapoli, the NYS Comptroller, says that even though casinos generate tax revenue, the impacts of it vary depending on the communities that receive money from it.

“It’s my hope that this report gives state and local officials a clearer perspective that can help potential host communities avoid the pitfalls that arise with misguided expectations about the public benefits of casinos,” DiNapoli said. “They are not a sure bet.”

