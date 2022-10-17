Cezar Bonifacio changes the numbers on a gas price display at a Chevron gasoline station. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday’s gas prices have decreased in a majority of places across the country, but not in New York State.

According to most recent analysis from AAA, the national price for a gallon of gasoline is down by three cents for an average of $3.89. Regionally, pump costs have increased.

AAA Western and Central New York reported the following prices for the region:

Batavia – $3.74 (down 1 cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)

Elmira – $3.53 (up 5 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.73 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.70 (up 1 cent from last week)

Rome – $3.75 (up 2 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.59 (up 1 cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.71 (down 1 cent from last week)

The cheapest station in Rochester Sunday was priced at $3.19 while the most expensive was $4.09, according to a survey of 319 gas stations by GasBuddy.

This cost increase among New York State markets should not come as a surprise to consumers. Last week, national gas prices increased by 12 cents while regional gas stations only went up by an average of three cents. As recession fears rise, however, prices should stay low.

“Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward,” AAA representatives said.

Economists are predicting that if economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices. The higher the crude, the larger the increase in gas cost.

The New York State average is $3.68, up five cents since last Monday. A year ago, the New York State average was $3.42.