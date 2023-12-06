ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The minimum wage in Upstate New York is scheduled to go up at the beginning of the new year, according to the Department of Labor.

Starting January 1, 2024, the minimum wage for Upstate New York is expected to increase to $15 an hour. The Dept. of Labor also says that, due to recent amendments, the Labor Law will provide more increases — 50 cents at the beginning of 2025 and 2026.

As of now, the minimum wage in Upstate New York and much of the state is $14.20. However, in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, the minimum wage is already $15. That number is also scheduled to go up to $16 at the beginning of next year.

For tipped service employees, they receive a $11.85 cash wage with a $2.35 tip credit. For NYC, Long Island, and Westchester, those numbers are $12.50 and $2.50, respectively.

The proposed regulations to amend the existing wage orders are available online and were published in the New York State Register.