ROCHESTER, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Rochester, NY, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Rochester, the annual mean wage is $54,550 or 3.1% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $25,790. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Library assistants, clerical

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $32,120

#173 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 450

National

Annual mean salary: $30,740

Employment: 84,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

Akron, OH ($20,530)

Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#49. Helpers–production workers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,990

#146 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National

Annual mean salary: $32,000

Employment: 239,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

Topeka, KS ($21,280)

Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#47 (tie). Molders, shapers, and casters, except metal and plastic

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,750

#21 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $37,370

Employment: 41,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,740)

Columbus, GA-AL ($25,140)

Medford, OR ($26,260)

Job description: Mold, shape, form, cast, or carve products such as food products, figurines, tile, pipes, and candles consisting of clay, glass, plaster, concrete, stone, or combinations of materials.

#47 (tie). Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,750

#162 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,080

National

Annual mean salary: $33,710

Employment: 2,805,200

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($23,980)

Homosassa Springs, FL ($24,680)

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($25,350)

Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#46. Floral designers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,500

#115 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $30,670

Employment: 36,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#45. Stockers and order fillers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,460

#275 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,530

National

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

Monroe, LA ($24,240)

Florence, SC ($24,420)

Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#44. Retail salespersons

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,390

#253 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 13,990

National

Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Albany, GA ($22,740)

Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#43. Physical therapist aides

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,340

#121 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#42. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,300

#21 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $34,180

Employment: 26,530

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($20,140)

Florence, SC ($23,290)

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($24,380)

Job description: Operate or tend cooking equipment, such as steam cooking vats, deep fry cookers, pressure cookers, kettles, and boilers, to prepare food products.

#41. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,260

#64 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $30,800

Employment: 147,760

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)

New Bern, NC ($21,670)

Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.

#40. Telemarketers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,190

#72 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 590

National

Annual mean salary: $30,930

Employment: 117,610

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

Erie, PA ($19,760)

Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

#39. Machine feeders and offbearers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,160

#41 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $34,470

Employment: 64,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($22,090)

Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)

Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.

#38. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,130

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $34,190

Employment: 7,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Provo-Orem, UT ($24,110)

Tulsa, OK ($25,530)

Pittsburgh, PA ($25,660)

Job description: Use hand tools or hand-held power tools to cut and trim a variety of manufactured items, such as carpet, fabric, stone, glass, or rubber.

#37. Historians

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,070

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $68,400

Employment: 2,770

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

Rochester, NY ($31,070)

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($33,400)

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($37,770)

Job description: Research, analyze, record, and interpret the past as recorded in sources, such as government and institutional records, newspapers and other periodicals, photographs, interviews, films, electronic media, and unpublished manuscripts, such as personal diaries and letters.

#36. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $31,040

#298 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,130

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

Albany, GA ($20,850)

Dalton, GA ($20,890)

Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#35. Rehabilitation counselors

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $30,990

#11 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 920

National

Annual mean salary: $42,080

Employment: 100,260

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

Racine, WI ($22,910)

Fort Smith, AR-OK ($24,200)

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL ($27,830)

Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

#34. Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $30,920

#11 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 400

National

Annual mean salary: $41,480

Employment: 99,890

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Knoxville, TN ($23,750)

Provo-Orem, UT ($24,700)

Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($28,310)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend paper goods machines that perform a variety of functions, such as converting, sawing, corrugating, banding, wrapping, boxing, stitching, forming, or sealing paper or paperboard sheets into products.

#33. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $30,630

#139 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $30,140

Employment: 293,910

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#32. Cooks, restaurant

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $30,590

#292 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,450

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

Laredo, TX ($21,000)

Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#31. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $30,520

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $36,740

Employment: 8,360

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($22,360)

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($22,390)

San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($26,670)

Job description: Sell goods or services door-to-door or on the street.

#30. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $29,940

#216 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,270

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Monroe, LA ($21,200)

Sumter, SC ($21,400)

Dothan, AL ($21,670)

Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#29. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $29,540

#318 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Decatur, AL ($18,020)

Dalton, GA ($18,450)

Monroe, LA ($18,500)

Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#28. Animal caretakers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $29,410

#274 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 820

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Morristown, TN ($18,810)

Greenville, NC ($20,320)

Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#27. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $29,350

#240 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,150

National

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

Hammond, LA ($18,740)

Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#26. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $29,140

#299 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 550

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

Rome, GA ($19,050)

Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#25. Packers and packagers, hand

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $29,120

#222 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,140

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

Casper, WY ($19,850)

Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#24. Amusement and recreation attendants

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,960

#281 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 750

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#23. Childcare workers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,920

#307 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,120

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Rome, GA ($17,330)

Dothan, AL ($18,370)

Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#22. Manicurists and pedicurists

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,770

#71 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $29,010

Employment: 73,010

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

Akron, OH ($19,540)

Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#21. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,760

#301 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,980

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Monroe, LA ($18,460)

Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#20. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,740

#88 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#19. Food preparation workers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,710

#296 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,410

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Hammond, LA ($18,290)

Morristown, TN ($18,550)

Monroe, LA ($19,010)

Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#18. Helpers–carpenters

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,700

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $35,360

Employment: 30,900

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250)

Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260)

Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)

Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#17. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,680

#183 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#16. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,660

#8 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $35,370

Employment: 19,010

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($21,680)

Green Bay, WI ($22,120)

Oklahoma City, OK ($22,550)

Job description: Operate or tend food or tobacco roasting, baking, or drying equipment, including hearth ovens, kiln driers, roasters, char kilns, and vacuum drying equipment.

#15. Sewing machine operators

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,550

#93 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 510

National

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

El Paso, TX ($18,940)

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#13 (tie). Cooks, short order

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,520

#163 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Laredo, TX ($18,660)

Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

Mobile, AL ($18,820)

Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#13 (tie). Parking attendants

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,520

#130 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 400

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#12. Demonstrators and product promoters

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,500

#15 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $37,080

Employment: 69,990

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Boise City, ID ($22,120)

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

#11. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $28,000

#159 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $27,050

Employment: 113,150

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#10. Fast food and counter workers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $27,810

#322 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 11,940

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Dothan, AL ($18,690)

Mobile, AL ($18,750)

Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#9. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $27,650

#29 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $29,320

Employment: 11,530

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#8. Cashiers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $27,150

#297 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 10,230

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

Monroe, LA ($19,780)

Albany, GA ($20,320)

Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#7. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $27,130

#279 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,650

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Monroe, LA ($18,090)

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#6. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $27,020

#226 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,320

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Decatur, AL ($18,460)

Enid, OK ($18,780)

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $26,630

#281 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 730

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Decatur, AL ($17,940)

Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

New Bern, NC ($18,190)

Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#4. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $26,580

#107 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

Appleton, WI ($18,760)

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#3. Cooks, fast food

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $26,300

#233 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Altoona, PA ($17,660)

Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#2. Baggage porters and bellhops

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $26,220

#43 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $29,060

Employment: 28,440

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#1. Dishwashers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $25,790

#281 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,440

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

Muncie, IN ($18,550)

Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.