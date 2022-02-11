ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you go to the gas pump, the grocery store, or purchase any necessities, the price tag only seems to be getting higher in the past year.

News 8 spoke to consumers and for a lot of people even cutting back on the little things like fewer trips, going out to dinner or avoiding driving long distances to save gas are not good enough these days.

Local economists explain to maneuver through this, think long term with your money.

“I don’t know how people can sometimes afford rent,” Jane Manno of Monroe County told us. “It makes it difficult.”

“I got to stop eating out which is sad because I like to support independent restaurant owners out there,” Amy Harned of Rochester added.

“We stopped eating out so much and learning how to cook by staying in,” Robert Lane explained.

Each month, consumers can expect to pay as much as $300 more on necessities. Local finance experts explain this is all due to major surges in demand but not enough supply as America tries to fully open its economy back up.

“I know people that are real estate agents working for developers that can’t sell houses because they can’t get the components to finish the houses,” Jeff Briggs, CEO of Rochester Wealth Management said. “Go back just a few short years ago there were almost two thousand Riggs out there pumping for oil. Now we have about 500. Not enough production and they shut down a pipeline, it’s going to have an impact.”

When it comes to putting your money into investments or saving for retirement plans, economists urge people to think long term and stay in the game since prices should eventually go back down. But avoid keeping all your money in the form of the dollar because they lose their value in times like these.

“It’s more important that the dollar stays up than watching the rate of inflation,” Briggs explained. “Because if the dollar drops down then buying power goes down.”

Another key thing to keep on is international conflicts like Russia threatening to invade Ukraine which today sent prices for oil and gas rising. Also, the protest on the America/Canada Boarder preventing a lot of auto parts from being delivered to factories driving up the cost to purchase a new vehicle.