Local car sales down about 20% due to pandemic’s grip on economy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local car sales have gone down about 20% overall compared to 2019, according to numbers from the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association.

“Like a lot of things, it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster,” said Brad McAreavey, President of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association.

The worst month for local dealers was April, when sales were down roughly 61% compared to April 2019.

“To be down 20% year over year is a pretty significant number,” McAreavey continued. “And we’re not going to make that up by the end of the year.”

“I think we’ll recover some of that here in these next several months, but it’s going to be a down year,” said McAreavey.

Sales were up 8% in June compared to June 2019.

According to McAreavey, unemployment might be a key contributor to how many cars are driven off the lot.

“Where that takes people in terms of their ability to be in the car market from our industry, is a big concern,” said McAreavey. “And so we’re going to see that play out in the next few months. And that’s probably my biggest concern for the auto industry.”

McAreavey said when it comes time to make a deal, dealers have adjusted to meet the customer’s comfort level.

“Any way they want to do it, they will be attended to, and they’ll be able to purchase a car.”