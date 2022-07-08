FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $139 million expansion to the Corning Manufacturing Plant in the Village of Fairport on Friday.

Governor Hochul said the money will go towards creating nearly 270 new jobs and bolstering the national semiconductor supply chain.

Senator Chuck Schumer, who joined Governor Hochul in this announcement, said the industry is growing fast and it will help the local economy grow.

Gov. Hochul is visiting in Fairport today, announcing a $139 million dollar expansion for Corning facilities.



We’re told this will add 270 jobs and bolster the national semi-conductor supply chain. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JiPmxv2kRb — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 8, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.