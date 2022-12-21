ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul on Wednesday signed legislation requiring employers to clearly state the salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions.

The purpose of the law (S.9427-A/A.10477), according to Governor Hochul, is to empower New York workers with more information about these jobs as well as to reduce discrimination in hiring and pay.

A report from the U.S. Department of Labor says that women made 83 cents for every dollar made by a man in 2020. Black women made 64 cents for every dollar made by a man and Hispanic women made 57 cents for every dollar.

Governor Hochul says she believes this will level the playing field for all workers in New York.

“In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers — and this legislation will help do exactly that,” she said. “This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York’s workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color.”

Beverly Neufeld is the president of PowHer New York — a network of individuals in New York State who are focused on economic equality for women and their families in New York State. She applauded the passing of the law.

“Identifying the expected wage range for jobs will provide applicants with the information necessary to negotiate fairer salaries, and thus help to end the pernicious wage gap that continues to rob some workers, particularly women of color, of fair pay and economic well-being,” said Neufeld. “It is fitting that New York’s first female governor institutes this salary transparency law which will create a much-needed shift in practice and in culture and keep New York at the forefront of the national pay equity movement.”