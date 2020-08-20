Gov. Cuomo calls unemployment payment plan ‘impossible’ as many scramble for answers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not decided if he will apply for federal government assistance for extra unemployment benefit payments, leaving many wondering if they should wait and see, or take action now to secure their finances.

The governor said the state just can’t afford to pay a quarter of the cost of extra unemployment payments as required by President Donald Trump, and he is still deciding whether the state will opt into the program.

More than 58,000 people in Rochester were unemployed in June, according to preliminary government data. The extra payments in unemployment benefits is something many are hoping for.

“When you lose your job because of this pandemic going on, how are you going to pay your bills? And this little money, that extra money, however much it’s going to be, it’s going to be a huge help,” said Rochester resident Theresa Harmon.

“People out here need it, especially dealing with this pandemic, but at the same time if the state can’t afford it, where do you pull these resources from?” said Rochester resident Shareka Glenn.

Under Trump’s executive order, payments would be renewed at $400 a week. However, states would need to pay 25% of the cost, or $100 a week, something Gov. Cuomo says is impossible.

“It’s an impossibility for the state of New York to contribute any money to unemployment insurance,” Cuomo said. “You can not get water out of a stone. That is a fact and we have a $14 billion deficit, and we can’t pay for it. All the governors will tell you that if the states need to reinvent their unemployment, insurance, administration programs there will be weeks or months before anyone gets a check.”

Officials from the governor’s office say no official decision has been made, but questions about system changes and states being reimbursed for the cost is keeping Gov. Cuomo from applying — for now.

In the meantime, financial experts are suggesting those relying on these payments to create a new financial plan now rather than wait.

“If you have a car payment, a student loan maybe you want to call those people and ask, if there’s any way, if you are truly effected by this payment that you were expecting to receive of have become so dependent upon, maybe you need to let them know ahead of time,” said Jarrett Felton, Managing Director at Investment Wealth management. “Put ourselves in a position where we could adjust and adapt, we’d be much better off so, why rely on the state if we can take these measures proactively.”

Regardless, if that state applies to program or not, state officials say people who are unemployed should continue to apply for unemployment services, which can be found here.