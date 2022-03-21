NEW YORK (WWTI) — Relief is finally being felt at the pumps across Rochester and the United States.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, as of Monday, March 21, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.25. This was eight cents lower from one week prior.

In New York on Monday, the price for a gallon of gas was also down eight cents, averaging at $4.37. One year ago the New York State average was $2.92.

In the Finger Lakes region, AAA said the average price for gas in Rochester was lower than the statewide average but higher than the national average as it dropped to $4.38 on March 21. This was a four-cent drop from the week prior.

Additional local averages are listed below:

Batavia: $4.35, down 3 cents from last week

Buffalo: $4.37, down 3 cents from last week

Elmira: $4.31, down 10 cents from last week

Ithaca: $4.33, down 11 cents from last week

Rochester: $4.38, down 4 cents from last week

Rome: $4.30, down 10 cents from last week

Syracuse: $4.33, down 9 cents from last week

Watertown: $4.34, down 7 cents from last week

AAA said that this relief at that pump is due to decreasing oil prices across the country. At the time of the update on Monday morning, oil prices neared $110 per barrel, compared to when they exceeded $130 two weeks ago.

Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased last week. The recent growth in total domestic crude inventories also contributes to the current reduction in crude prices.

However, during this time, AAA is still urging drivers to conserve fuel by mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times and combining errands into one trip while using cruise control.

Drivers are also recommended to make sure their tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage.