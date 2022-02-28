ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The average cost of gasoline in Rochester climbed by five cents this week, now averaging at $3.79.

According to AAA, the national average cost for a gallon of gas is currently $3.61, nearly a dollar more than a year ago. On Monday gas prices spiked at $3.80 across the state, compared to $2.78 last year.

Officials say the region has experienced similar jumps in cost and issued the following averages for each:

Batavia – $3.75 (up seven cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.75 (up five cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.81 (up five cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.79 (up five cents from last week)

Rome – $3.80 (up four cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.75 (up four cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.79 (up six cents from last week)

The increases in gasoline price is attributed to a variety of factors such as travel for February break, reduction in supply but more recently the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“As the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies,” AAA stated in a press release.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 319 area gas stations, the price of gas in Rochester is almost 25 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The agency reported the cheapest station in Rochester was priced at $3.45/g while the most expensive was $3.95/g. The lowest price in New York State was $3.05/g and the highest was $4.39/g.