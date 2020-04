ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – More than 3,000 people work for the City of Rochester and some could be laid off or furloughed in the coming weeks.

City officials confirmed it was looking at options to reduce employee costs.

The city said the move will “protect the financial well-being of the city and to continue to provide essential services while protecting tax payers.”

Currently, there are 1,277 people tested positive for coronavirus and 106 people have died in Monroe County