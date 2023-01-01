ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices could be getting more expensive again as New York and Monroe County’s suspension of the gas tax ended New Year’s Eve. This began back over the summer of last year due to inflation driving up prices everywhere. But is it still needed?

When you combine how many gallons cars take, drivers say the gas tax holiday from the state and Monroe County was helpful. Data shows prices are down by more than $1.50 per gallon compared to when this suspension began, but with inflation hitting other products, some are not ready for the gas tax holiday to be lifted.

Since June, New York State and Monroe County was saving drivers roughly $0.24 for every gallon they bought at the pump. For drivers like Marissa Powers who owns a truck, those savings made a difference.

“We were relieved a lot it was definitely a huge impact,” Powers said. “We were struggling just to get to our jobs which was ridiculous. So, it definitely impacted us and we were happy to see it go down.”

Research from Gas Buddy shows New Yorkers pay more at the pump compared to most of the country. However, the average price per gallon in the state and Rochester has dropped just below where it was at the start of 2022. Latanjala Barnes, a DoorDash driver is concerned it might go back up now.

“We’re in a recession it’s going to inflate everything,” Barnes stated. “Like mayonnaise was $3 and is $6 now, everything is a problem so to try to save money is hard. Why take it away is my question.”

Governor Kathy Hochul and County Executive Adam Bello announced these gas tax suspensions in response to inflation burdening the middle class. Although gas prices have dropped this year, drivers argue inflation is still hitting other products, so savings at the pump are still needed.

“Even at the grocery store we were struggling with basic groceries,” Powers said. “And it definitely impacts us on a regular basis especially with gas because you have to get your gas in order to go to your job. It definitely still exists I would say.”

“I think I’m going to be Door Dashing, Grub Hub, and Uber Eats delivery jobs,” Barnes added. “Definitely needing more jobs to survive and it’s sad for people who can’t work.”

There has been no announcement from Governor Hochul or County Executive Adam Bello on if extensions of the Gas Tax Holiday will come out this new year. According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas price in Monroe County as of Sunday night is $2.95.