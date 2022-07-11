CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

GAS PRICES: Today’s national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.68, down 13 cents from last Monday. The New York State average is $4.80, down 9 cents from a week ago. ⛽️🚙 @News_8 pic.twitter.com/a5w0WuSEC2 — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) July 11, 2022

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.