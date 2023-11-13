ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NASA will be joining in celebrating the Total Solar Eclipse at Niagara Falls on April 8, 2024.

Governor Hochul announced that the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation along with several tourism companies will be working with NASA to provide special events and programs.

“Niagara Falls is a spectacular natural backdrop for this once-in-a-lifetime event, and working with NASA to provide the programming and education leading up to the eclipse is sure to attract thousands of New Yorkers and visitors to the city,” said Governor Hochul.

Beginning on April 4, 2024, scientists, experts, and astronauts from NASA will be providing programming and exhibits throughout the city at locations including the Niagara Falls Public Libraries, The Underground Railroad Heritage Center, The Aquarium of Niagara, the New York Power Authority Power Vista, the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and Niagara Falls State Park.

“We’re excited to be in New York to engage and educate Niagara Falls and surrounding communities about the total solar eclipse,” NASA Associate Administrator for Science Nicola Fox said. “We hope these events, along with all our nationwide eclipse activities, inspire and encourage the next generation — the Artemis Generation — of explorers, scientists, and engineers.”

All events are free and open to the public, but some of the events and areas may need reservations.

Multiple organizations have created a task force to ensure the health and safety at the event. For the eclipse and its preparations. In July, Governor Hochul announced some State Park campgrounds would be opening to accommodate visitors for this celestial event; all of those sites are now full.

Niagara Falls will experience the beginning of the eclipse at 2:04 pm with full totality starting at 3:18 pm, lasting 3 minutes and 31 seconds. The eclipse will wrap up at 4:31 pm.