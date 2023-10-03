ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Museum & Science Center announced that they will be hosting a viewing party for the partial eclipse next week ahead of the total eclipse happening next Spring!

RMSC says that Rochester will be able to get a preview of the total solar eclipse that’s happening on April 8, 2024, with this partial solar eclipse. They explain that at most 25% of the sun’s disk will be covered by the new moon.

The viewing party for the partial eclipse will be held on October 14. RMSC staff members and volunteers of the Rochester Academy of Science will be there for safe viewing of the eclipse. Protective eyewear will also be sold at the gift shop.

“Eclipse 2024!” will be shown at the Strasenburgh Planetarium, with tickets for showtimes going on sale on October 6. More information can be found on RMSC’s website about the eclipse.