ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Next April, the Rochester area will be treated to a total solar eclipse — and the Rochester Museum & Science Center will be hosting a festival to celebrate the occasion.

Starting from April 6 until April 8 — the day of the eclipse — RMSC is planning many activities to prepare Rochester residents for the solar event! These include a silent disco at the Planetarium, a new show called Eclipse 2024!, various Electric Theater and projection shows, and a live animal exhibit.

RMSC also announced two keynote speakers for the event: astronomer and blogger Phil Plait, a.k.a. the “Bad Astronomer,” and social media influencer Cate Larsen, a.k.a the Groovy Geologist.

Experts say the last time the area experienced an event like this was in 1925. The next time a total solar eclipse will occur on this level is in 2144.

More information, as well as merchandise, one or three-day passes, and eclipse glasses, can be found on RMSC’s website.