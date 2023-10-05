ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The total solar eclipse is only six months away and some local communities are getting prepared for the big event. Some are even looking to sell products based on the event!

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce announced that they have started an online store offering merchandise, “GeneSEE the Eclipse” — all based around the upcoming eclipse.

Many of these products include a poster, glasses to safely view the eclipse, and apparel like t-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks.

The highlight of the online store is the children’s book “Genny Sees The Eclipse,” written by Colleen ONuffer and Andy Reddout. The book is about a cow and some farm animals watching the solar eclipse.