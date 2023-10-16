ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were left without a home Monday after a fire in East Rochester.

Firefighters were called to East Commercial Street around 2:30 p.m. and found a fire in the attic of a residential home. They helped two people out of the building.

Additional fire crews from Penfield, Pittsford, and Fairport assisted East Rochester crews at the scene, according to East Rochester Fire Chief Jim Diego. They were able to put out the fire within about 20 minutes.

No one was injured. The Red Cross was called to assist three people with shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.