ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The East Rochester Police Chief shared additional details on the officer struck over the weekend by a stolen Kia.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, East Rochester police officer Tim Newcombe received a call about a burglary-in-progress. He, along with a patrol car belonging to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the incident.

At the Monday morning press conference, Chief Michael Brandenburg said that the thieves — teens between the ages of 13 and 15 — had arrived in two stolen Kias, and were attempting to steal a third.

Newcombe arrived and parked his car to block an exit from the area. Once he got out of his car, he went to assess the third kia, which had alarms blaring and smashed windows. The teens sped off in the two original stolen cars, and in doing so, drove past Newcombe’s vehicle, striking him in the process.

“I’ve seen the video […] we can’t release it at this point, but without officer Newcomb’s agility to avoid as much injury as he could have gotten, it could have been a very serious injury,” Chief Brandenburg said.

Newcombe was taken to the hospital, but has since returned to work, Chief Brandenburg said.

The teens fled down West Linden Road before one car crashed into a light post. Another reached Main Street, driving over a curb, through a parking lot, and crashing into the Techniplex building.

Police have not confirmed how many teens were involved in the burglary, only saying they are all between the ages of 13 and 15. The teens were given an appearance ticket and released to their parents.

“It’s becoming an epidemic that these kids are allowed to just roam around,” Chief Brandenburg said. “It’s a tough situation, I know that family lives are tough, it’s tough to keep track of your kids, but there’s a lot of victims out there right now.”

Newcombe did not appear to suffer extensive injuries, police said.

Full Conference