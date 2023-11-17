ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The recreational cannabis experience has sprouted roots in East Rochester.

The Herbal IQ Growers Showcase kicked off Friday inside Grassroots Wellness on West Commercial Street. The showcase features locally grown and produced cannabis products, including edibles, drinks, vapes and more.

In addition, Grassroots Wellness is providing educational resources for those who want to learn more about the different products that are available.

Jeremy Jimenez is the CEO of Honest Farm, which is among the vendors inside the showcase. He says showcases like this one are important for farmers who are not already in store fronts.

“This is a way to help other farmers generate revenue,” he said. “We come together as team and bring cultivators, processors and showcasing our product and getting it out to them.”

Grassroots Wellness is open Monday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The showcase runs through December 31.