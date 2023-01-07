First responders on scene at around 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023. (Jon Lee / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a house fire in East Rochester Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

According to East Rochester Fire Chief James Diego, a call came in at around 8:45 a.m. regarding the fire at a West Avenue residence.

First responders said they were able to arrive within approximately two minutes, as the nearest fire station was about two blocks away from the home.

The house had hoarder-like conditions, Diego said, meaning that boxed, furniture, and other miscellaneous items were blocking various doorways and hallways, making it difficult for anyone to get in or out quickly.

The fire raged through mostly the backside of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released, officials said.

