– Dr. Fred Blum

Who is Dr. Caprice Dakwar?

There is no greater honor than being able to cultivate a relationship with my patients that is based on trust and compassion. I pride myself on taking the time necessary to listen to each patient, making certain that I have a true understanding of their needs and desires. Doing this allows me to personalize their treatment and to hopefully exceed their expectations. I am dedicated to providing a dental experience that is gentle and comfortable. Together, we can create and maintain your most healthy and beautiful smile!



Education –

Doctor of Dental Surgery – State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Dental Medicine Buffalo, NY

General Practice Residency – Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown, NJ

Bachelor of Arts Degree in Medical Anthropology – State University of New York at Buffalo

Bachelor of Arts Degree in Comparative Literature – State University of New York at Buffalo



“My philosophy is to treat every patient the way I want to be treated; with respect, professionalism and compassion.”

– Dr. Caprice Dakwar

