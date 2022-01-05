What the 2022 State of the State address means for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered the 2022 State of the State address Wednesday and several Rochester-based projects were announced; some as new and others as ongoing developments.

Inner Loop North

According to the governor, the Inner Loop North project will build upon the city’s success of the Inner Loop East project, which raised and reconnected a below-grade expressway into an at ground boulevard. The East project freed approximately six acres of land for new development, and enhanced pedestrian and bicyclist safety and mobility, while removing a physical barrier to Downtown Rochester. Gov. Hochul said.

City officials say filling in the eastern portion of the Inner Loop, with $22 million of public funding, helped generate more than $230 million in private investment, including housing, retail, and an expansion to the Strong National Museum of Play. Officials say that success can be replicated as they turn their focus north.

The governor says raising the Inner Loop North, which the New York State Department of Transportation is partnering with the City of Rochester on, will “fully reconnect severed communities within Downtown Rochester, provide direct links to the Genesee River and the High Falls District, and expand upon the investments of the ROC the Riverway program.” Speaking of which …

ROC the Riverway: Phase Two

The governor described ROC the Riverway as a “comprehensive initiative to revitalize the Genesee

River corridor in downtown Rochester,” with a goal of spurring investment, attracting businesses, and increasing quality of life with “lively public spaces and active waterside walking-cycling routes for the local community.”

Phase One of the project, which began in 2018, included 13 projects and Phase Two will focus on the following:

Rochester High Falls State Park : The governor says this project will crate a new state park in Downtown Rochester. At High Falls, and mostly within the Genesee River gorge, the governor says this area has been restricted from public access for generations. She said the new park will have a phased reopening over the next five years following renovations of various parcels of land.

Along with the ROC the Riverway improvements, the governor also announced that the Broad Street Bridge in Downtown Rochester was targeted as one of the sites statewide designated for infrastructure improvements or renovations.

Other topics the governor mentioned with wide-ranging statewide potential that could impact the Rochester region include doubling the state police partnership with local law enforcement, addressing gun violence from the state level, expanding health care access while retaining current health care employees, and increasing housing stability.

