PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The embattled “75 Monroe project,” which was to be developed into a mixed-use space called “Westport Crossing” has been delayed again.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday by developer Mark IV — as well as their subsidiary Pittsford Canalside Properties — they were denied a JobsPlus application sent in April by COMIDA, Monroe County’s development on May 16. COMIDA made the vote 4-3.

Mark IV said in the lawsuit that the building project would have created 120 temporary jobs, as 24 full-time jobs after three years.

The developer goes on to say that one of the COMIDA members, Joe Alloco — who owns Alloco Real Estate Management — did not abide by COMIDA’s conflict of interest rules.

The lawsuit says that Alloco owns five residential properties within six miles of the Westport Crossing site, and that by not disclosing these properties, he is alleged to have actual and perceived conflicts of interest or recusing himself from the vote, which ended up costing the project millions in tax breaks.

Those sites listed on the lawsuit:

Wood Creek Apartments

The Club at Lac De Ville

Ellison Heights Apartments

Penfield Skyline Apartments

Park Lawn Apartments

Mark IV further alleges that Alloco tried to influence others on the vote.

Mark IV alleges this vote has cost them millions in tax breaks, and they say that no construction is underway, and there are no plans to unless the lawsuit is ruled in their favor, or another unforeseen development happens.

The developer asks a judge to vacate the May 16 decision by COMIDA to deny the application, and that the application could be voted on further.

COMIDA, Alloco, and Monroe County have not immediately returned requests for comment.

Stick with News 8 on this developing story.