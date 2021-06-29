WATCH LIVE: Senators Schumer, Gillibrand discuss Inner Loop North project in Rochester

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will visit Inner Loop North in Rochester to call for its removal.

According to a statement, the senators are calling for its replacement with investments that will benefit the residents and neighborhoods upended and displaced by the Inner Loop.

Last month, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a new federal proposal has potential to help fill in the north section of the the Inner Loop in Rochester.

Schumer and Gillibrand introduced the Reconnecting Communities Act which would “provide federal investment in construction, planning and community engagement by reconnecting and revitalizing areas that were harmed by the construction of highways through neighborhoods.”

Last week, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced an Inner Loop North study will seek to identify a range of opportunities to “support neighborhoods and community members living and working along the Inner Loop North corridor.”

City officials said , “With the successful completion of the Inner Loop East Transformation Project, Mayor Lovely A. Warren is now working to convert some or all of the northern section of the Inner Loop with the possibility to reconnect Downtown Rochester with several Northeast Rochester neighborhoods, the Public Market and High Falls.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.