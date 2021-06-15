Officials celebrate completion of Phase 1 expansion at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was joined by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other local officials Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Blue Cross Arena.

The event commemorated the completion of Phase 1 of the Rochester arena’s expansion project.

City officials say the Phase 1 expansion includes a new bistro area with floor-to-ceiling windows that will project light and activity toward Exchange Boulevard. It also includes the new outdoor marquee, a locker room for visiting teams; reconfigured office space, a video room and improved audio visual system; and improvements to the building infrastructure such as a new roof and restroom upgrades.

Phase 2 of the expansion project is scheduled to begin next year.

According to officials from the mayor’s office, the almost $12 million project was funded by the New York State Legislature and the City of Rochester and is part of the $20 million in improvements taking place at the Arena. Pegula Sports and Entertainment has already spent almost $2 million on a new state-of-the art scoreboard and guest Wi-Fi.

“The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial is well on its way to becoming the premiere sports and entertainment complex this city deserves and an important connection to our beautiful river in Downtown Rochester,” said Mayor Warren. “I am grateful for the support and vision of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and our State Legislature who understand the value of this facility and its role in our ROC the Riverway Program. This and our other riverfront projects are critical components in the fight for more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities for all of Rochester’s citizens.”

City officials say the 4,500-square-foot expansion marks the fourth ROC the Riverway project to be completed since the program kicked off in August of 2018, joining the Promenade at Erie Harbor; the ROC City Skatepark; and the North Terrace of the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center. Officials say improvements at the West River Wall; the Rundel Library North Terrace; and Charles Carroll Plaza are currently under construction.

