ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is scheduled to host a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the completion of a $30 million affordable housing project.

The mayor will be joined by state officials including County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons, Whitney McClary with CSD Housing and more.

The building is situated on Rochester’s Inner Loop and offers 103 apartments and a community gymnasium. Officials say the location is part of the city’s affordable housing initiative.

Announcements will be made by both local and state officials at 270 East Avenue.

