ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to downtown Rochester Monday morning to join local leaders and MCC administrators for the grand opening of the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center.

The facility aims to develop students for industrial jobs with tech skills of the future, made possible by a $5.4 million grant.

“It’s not just one industry, it puts people with credentials to step into the jobs our employers are begging for,” Gov. Hochul said. “One of the biggest challenges for our employers isn’t taxes, it’s getting the people to work with the skills.”

The new Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center offers approximately 50,000 square feet of space and the total cost of the project was $11.4 million.

“That’s a lot of space, but it’s going to be used by someone to move their feet into a better future, at a time when people have been knocked down so much,” Gov. Hochul said. “There’s a lot of stress on people, but the stress they shouldn’t have is the stress of being ready or not to take the jobs they deserve.”

“This facility is going to fundamentally change the way we do workforce in our region,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “It’s going to fundamentally influence our economic development. This is what this center is all about: Economy recovery and development. This facility will ensure that everyone who calls our community home has a chance to succeed.”

“We all have similar desires for the further,” said SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley. Going in alone does not work. Breaking down cycles and pushing each other forward is what works. In a facility like this facility, this is exactly what we are doing.”

The governor also noted recent state investments in Rochester, including, but not limited to, upgrades at Frontier Field and the Seneca Park Zoo, as well as $100 million earmarked for the Inner Loop North Transformation Project. Other ongoing state projects in the city include Phase 2 of ROC the Riverway, and a new High Falls State Park.

“These are investments that will be there for generations,” Gov. Hochul said. “I just want to say that we have so many projects we are working on for Rochester. Never give up through the tough times. I want to be here to witness the comeback of the Finger Lakes. My heart is in this community and the energy and optimism is here.”

