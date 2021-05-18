Amazon’s local labor waiver for Gates facility approved by COMIDA board

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A vote took place Tuesday on Amazon’s proposed waiver for the construction of a new facility in Gates.

The County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA) board vote in favor 4-3 to approve the local labor waiver.

Officials say a statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is forthcoming.

Amazon was seeking a waiver on part of the local labor requirement for the building of the multi-million square-foot Amazon facility in the town of Gates.

Last week, representatives from multiple labor unions protested the waiver, saying a large corporation like Amazon should not be allowed to use non-local workers. The protest continued on Tuesday ahead of the vote.

According to Monroe County’s Director of Planning and Development Ana Liss, Amazon is seeking a 30% waiver. There will be 1,600 local construction jobs with possibly 400 non-local, 85% union.

“They can bring people in our area and that don’t make the wages and benefits that we don’t make and that’s not fair when they’re getting tax breaks to do the work,” President of Building and Construction Trade Council Grant Malone said.

“All we want is a fair shake in the work. If we can’t do it than have it but its not fair that they give them a blanket waiver before the work is started.”

The project includes 100 acres of land at 2600 Manitou Road. The facility will be a more than two million square-foot warehouse and distribution center. The projected cost is $412 million.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to provide updates as they become available.