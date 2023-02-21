EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, a construction zone and equipment could be seen in front of the Piano Works Plaza in East Rochester.

Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed that the construction was for the Taco Bell that was approved by the town in 2022.

Construction update:



The plan was originally proposed in meetings in May 2022, when Taco Bell made the following requests:

To subdivide a portion of the property, making a second parcel

Make agreements between Taco Bell and the plaza to not end a curb cut

17 spaces for parking, and a shared parking agreement

Addition of new lighting

Taco Bell also stated in the May meeting minutes that they plan on having a total of 25 employees, and will be open 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. through 2 a.m. Friday & Saturday.

According to public meeting minutes from August of 2022, Taco Bell was approved to build a restaurant in a partition of the parking lot of Piano Works Plaza.

Variance agreements on allotted green space, parking spots, and height and location of signs kept the motion from being until August. Then, motions were made and approved for a different sign size and location variance.