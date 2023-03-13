CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers and commuters in Chili may be wondering what’s going on with the apartment construction on Paul Rd., next to the Wegmans.

Greenwood Townhouses is the developer of Chili Paul Place, which the town of Chili says is zoned as a mixed-use space: it will have apartments, townhouses, and retail.

This week, a spokesperson with Greenwood Townhouses says at their current estimates, the project is scheduled to be completed around “early summer” of this year.

David Dunnning, the supervisor of the Town of Chili, says that the townhouses have been built out, and the apartment and retail spaces are under construction.

The first floors will be retail — saying that it will likely be smaller stores given the space — and the second and third floors will be about 140 apartments total across three buildings.

“You get a nice mixed-use there, a nice compliment to Chili Center area, with the retail portion,” Dunning said. “We’re excited to see that opening up pretty soon.”



Dunning adds that the retail spaces in the complex have yet to be leased out.

Currently, there is another complex under construction by a different developer in North Chili, in the Buffalo Rd. and Union Sq. area.

“That’s been going on for several years,” Dunning said of the North Chili build. “They started out smaller, and they keep building more and more. It was part of the original plan to do [that.]”

He says that they are on the “tail end” of construction and while the N. Chili build and the Paul Rd. builds are not affordable, Dunning says that an affordable housing building just finished construction in N. Chili: Hubbard Springs by Rochester’s Cornerstone Group.

On housing, Dunning also says at least one housing tract, Rose Hill Estates on Beaver Rd., had been finding success in construction.

“I don’t think they can build them fast enough,” Dunning said, referring to the sell rate of the houses there. He says they are finishing their first phase, and are looking to start another phase soon.

Between the current Rose Hill tract and its projected second tract, that would represent just about 100 homes.