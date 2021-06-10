Town of Webster wants to revitalize, expand park by Lake Ontario, Irondequoit Bay

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Webster is proposing an expansion on Sandbar Park, between Irondequoit Bay and Lake Ontario.

Organizers say the current state of this area isn’t opportune for pedestrians. There aren’t any sidewalks, and there’s minimal space for public-use.

Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty says the flooding of 2017 and 2019 became a catapult for this expansion project, allowing them to combine state flood-control grants with plans to revitalize the park.

The project is almost $10 million, so Flaherty says citizen feedback is crucial.

“Even at first open house we’ve got feedback that makes our town leaders say, “We heard some good things, we might tweak the plans some more,'” said Flaherty.

What’s in store for the area once expanded?

“A multi-modal pathway so bikes and pedestrians can move along at the edge of the bay for the first time safely, along that path a beautiful fishing pier, access to the environmental education center, boardwalks, kayak access,” said Mark Eayer, principal of Eayer Landscape Architecture.

Flaherty says some residents are concerned the plans involve removing the Bayside Pub in order to raise the road. But, a new building would be put in its place, and any bar and restaurant owner can bid on it.

There will be another public information session Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Webster Farmer’s Market.