PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — In a Town Board meeting Wednesday evening, Penfield discussed the latest on proposed plans for a series of 10 pickleball courts that could go on the Shadow Pines property.

The plans have received some fervent feedback from members of the community during a spring meeting, and the town presented updated plans.

In 2018, the town acquired Shadow Pines — a former golf course — and turned it into a “passive recreation” area. The lot is now filled with trails and mostly untouched landscapes.

A rendering of the proposed area

This set new of plans includes an open-air pavilion and picnic area. Along with the courts, this area on a former golf fairway will take up seven acres of the site. Penfield said on their website:

“Within the plan, extra attention has been taken to ensure the project is accessible to all in the community with widened sidewalks, expanded handicap accessibility, and playground areas that accommodate kids of all abilities.”

Another public hearing on the project is scheduled for September 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Penfield Town Hall. The meeting will also be streamed.