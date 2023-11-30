IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit has a civil lawsuit against the development I Square, alleging that the development — as well as the adjacent Brookside Cottages — violates various town and state codes, as well as deviations from the submitted site plans.

Some of those deviations include, as the town says, an empty gravel lot at the front of the development, as well as only 14 Brookside Cottage units were built, instead of 20.

Code violations and safety issues include, according to the town, a density of buildings that would make it difficult for first responders to navigate the area, a lack of discrete addresses for the units, and road designs that violate fire codes.

The town further alleges that they asked Mike Nolan, the developer of I Square, multiple times to remedy the issue or re-submit and say he refused.

Irondequoit adds in the suit:

The Town has been left with no choice but to bring this action to gain compliance with the Fire and Town Codes, particularly in light of the serious life and safety hazards posed by (the) Defendant’s deviations from the Approved Site Plan at the Brookside Cottages.

The town in the suit asked that the violations be remedied, as well as asking that I Square pay legal fees.

In a phone interview Thursday with News 8, Nolan denied the claims in the suit and pointed out he has no code violations.

This suit also comes as current Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick, a Republican, lost his re-election bid, and Democrat Andrae Evans will take office

This follows Nolan’s decision to put parts of development up for sale earlier this year.

“We’re 12 years into a project that we expected us to take five to seven years,” he said in September.

He told News 8 that a desire to spend more time with family and his main manufacturing business, are the main reasons he’s looking to sell.

All of this development started in 2011, he says, as a way to make a new town square. Nolan bought out and then demolished almost two dozen buildings along three blocks on Titus Ave.

During this September interview, he cited multiple difficulties with the town as a reason for the sale. News 8 reached out to Irondequoit then regarding those claims and never heard back.

The Town of Irondequoit said today “(they are) not able to comment on any current legal action.” News 8 is expecting to here back from Nolan later today.

