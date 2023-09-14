BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — In a letter of intent submitted to the town of Brighton on Tuesday, Topgolf — a chain of driving range facilities that also offer food, hang-out spaces, and more — said they are looking to build on the 18 acres of CityGate that is in the town of Brighton on Westfall Rd.

According to the letter, the site would be on the south side of Westfall bordering the City of Rochester.

Site map according to the letter of intent

CityGate is a massive, though beleaguered, development that borders Rochester, Brighton, and Henrietta, that is anchored by Costco.

Key elements of the proposed development in the letter of intent, written by Topgolf:

Indoor/outdoor facility

Two-story 45,500 sq. ft. building (footprint of 23,700 sq. ft.)

Projected economic impact of $10 – $20 million a year

300 permanent jobs created; 200 temporary construction jobs

Projected 250,000 visitors yearly

More on the usage of the space from the letter of intent:

The proposed development features 80 ± indoor driving range bays designed for games and recreation, on two levels, with an outfield that includes game targets and elements, with barrier netting and net poles, full service restaurant and bar, indoor and outdoor dining and seating areas, dedicated event space, and parking for up to 375 cars on site.

Part of the letter of intent is asking for incentive zoning in accordance with Brighton’s 2028 plan.

Read full letter of intent here:

Early exterior renderings: