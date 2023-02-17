HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Marketplace Mall is the site of many new anticipated facilities. One of them is the senior housing apartments in the Marketplace Mall Campus.

This week, the developer, Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, told News 8 that “Marketplace Senior Apartments” is projected to fully open in the summer of 2024.

The complex will be next to Sportmens Warehouse, and down Miracle Mile from the new orthopedic center.

A site map for the campus

The complex is slated to have 150 income-restricted apartments, with the rent capping out at 60 percent of the area’s median income.

The project received $43 million in state funding, and just shy of a million of those dollars are being used to install green energy technology and features.

“It’s going to be an all-electric building, there’ll be a natural gas generator as backup power, for life safety issues. But, you know, aside from that the entire thing can be powered by electric,” said Ryan Brandt, vice president of Rochester’s Cornerstone Group. “We’d be looking at solar, not necessarily produced on the site, but community solar. So that’s one part of it, we’re still working with local providers on how to do that. But so this is it’s gonna be a very, very highly energy efficient building.”

Though the full opening is scheduled for summer of 2024, Brandyt says that since the facility is L-shaped they are planning to open one wing a few months before the other.

While they are a long way from opening, Bradnt says that people can be put on the “interested persons” list ahead of the application portal, which will launch in the fall. To ask to be on the “interested persons” list, you can call 585-424-1400 or email info@rcgltd.net.

