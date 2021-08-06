Starbucks opens at new Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Starbucks opened Friday in the Town of Brighton.

It’s the first store to open in the planned Whole Foods Plaza on Monroe Avenue.

Construction on the plaza started earlier this year after a New York State Supreme Court ruling which followed multiple groups’ attempt to stop the development.

Last month, new traffic lights were installed to help navigate traffic around the plaza.

Brighton leaders say the project will make it easier for shoppers to get around on foot in the area.

“This is really implementing so much that we want to do — more pedestrian accessibility,” said Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle. “We have a crosswalk there; it will now be easier to get around on foot.”

Officials say more businesses will open in the plaza by the end of the year with the Whole Foods store set to open next year.

Officials say the Whole Foods Plaza project is estimated to bring in $400,000 annually in tax revenue.