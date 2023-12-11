IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The St. Thomas School in Irondequoit — which has been vacant for about a decade — is one step closer to becoming an apartment complex.

The project, and its developer 43North Real Estate, were granted a variance by the town last week. This was granted instead of a zoning change.

Under this variance, 43North can only work on the building, not the surrounding areas; and the zoning map will stay the same.

“It’s specifically for this building and this building alone, which we did as a way to protect the rest of the town from apartment development,” said Joel Barrett of 43North.

Previous attempts to turn the school into an apartment complex fell through. Barrett calls the granting of the variance a key step, even though they have multiple town meetings, including site plan approval left in the process. The sale would close after final town approvals.

As for the work itself, Barrett says adaptive reuse is the kind of work 43North does, and despite the current cosmetics, he says the school is a good fit.

“Classrooms are approximately the same size as apartments, we have great ceiling parts, windows, and exquisite trim from the 1920s,” Barrett said. He even showed off working cast iron window features are that decades old.

Barrett adds much of the exterior will stay the same, as they are working with the town on historic preservation measures.

Inside, they’re planning over a dozen apartments, and have plans for the basement floor as well:

“Storage for tenants, a lounge area… And just have the community feel to our properties,” he said.

They are also talking to a daycare to take over some of the space and add a fitness area.

“We live here, and my parents might live here someday too, so I care about the community,” he said.

Barrett says that in an ideal situation, construction would start in nine months, then be finished in 12 more months after that.