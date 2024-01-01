MONROE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester area may look much different come 2024, with a number of development projects in the works.

In 2023, the St. Thomas School project in Irondequoit was granted a variance, instead of a zoning change. Developer 43north is turning the old school into housing. A number of steps are required, but they are hopeful for construction to start in the fall.

The owner of Culver Ridge Plaza introduced plans to redevelop the Irondequoit Regal Cinema, into a five-tenant retail space. Irondequoit TK, the developer, says they are hoping for demolition to start in the spring.

ALDI is looking to add another Irondequoit location. They got planning board approval in November, and in a December meeting, they were granted credit.

Keeping with ALDI, plans are in the works to add another location the new plaza on South Clinton in Brighton, near McQuiad High School. A Jersey Mike’s and a Starbucks are planned for the development. There’s no clear timeline for completion.

Topgolf and the town of Brighton are working on a location in CityGate. They are working on an incentive zoning plan, meaning Topgolf would build other town amenities. There’s no clear timeline for approval.

In the city of Rochester:

The developer of the Bull’s Head revitalization project will be presenting plans on January 22 at St. Mary’s Hospital

will be presenting plans on January 22 at St. Mary’s Hospital The first Downtown Revitalization Initiative project is due to start in February with a groundbreaking on the East Main and Clinton buildings

project is due to start in February with a groundbreaking on the East Main and Clinton buildings A South Wedge church is looking to become a hotel, and has a preservation board meeting this Wednesday, if they’re approved, the developer says they’ll start in the spring

News 8 is always looking for more business and development stories, and you can drop Dan a line at dgross@wroctv.com.