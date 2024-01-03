CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — As we enter into a new year, News 8 will be going to different towns in our area, to learn what’s coming in the first part of the year.

The town of Chili has several development and public projects in the works, as Town Supervisor David Dunning says that ARPA funds — as well as the completion of the new community center in 2021 — have laid the foundation of growth for the town.

“(The amenities) bring in more people who find the town to be attractive because there is something there,” said Dunning. “Then we have the growth in some of our retail in commercials which has provided spaces where people can shop without having to go outside the town to do that.”

The town has also sold two buildings/plots of land to private developers, one of which is the old town hall on Chili Ave. has been demolished. Dunning says they are in the planning stages, but it is zoned for commercial use.

Similarly, the old town facility on Buffalo Road has been sold to a private developer, and definitive plans are still in the works.

The town of is slated to have several new amenities: Right by the new community center, a new veterans memorial is in the works. It will replace the one that is currently there.

Construction is also underway on their new dog shelter, which will be at the DPW on Beaver Road. Dunning says there will be an office on-site, as well as top-of-the-line facilities.

That is slated to be done in the spring, as is their new outdoor fitness court at Union Station Court. Most of the town’s playgrounds are getting new upgrades as well, from new surfaces to more ADA-friendly equipment.

These amenities, Dunning says, are important as the town grows economically.

“We’re improving on all those things to make sure the residents have the best we can provide them,” he said.