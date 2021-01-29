Sen. Chuck Schumer pushes for $17B Samsung plant to be built in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for Samsung to bring jobs to Western New York.

The senator says he’s spoken with the company’s top brass about building a $17 billion semiconductor plant in Genesee County.

Schumer says the stamp campus in the Town of Alabama is under consideration for the project which would create approximately 1,900 jobs.

Samsung is hoping to open the plant late next year.

Senator Schumer says in a statement, the plant would be a “game-changer for the region.”

The other two sites being floated include Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas. According to the WSJ article, the proposal would create nearly 2,000 jobs and aim to be up and running by fall 2022.

A possible location for the factory if the Genesee County proposal moves forward, is Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (WNY STAMP).

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) website says the 1,250 acre parcel comes with “low-cost hydropower, sites, utilities and talent that are ready for advanced manufacturing and modern business operations.” Officials say WNY STAMP is shovel-ready, and conveniently located in between Buffalo and Rochester with nearby access to the New York State Thruway.

“An important factor in whether Samsung moves forward with the expansion will be the availability of U.S. federal government incentives to offset those offered by foreign countries and cheaper costs in other parts of the world, according to a person familiar with the matter,” wrote WSJ reporter Elizabeth Findell. “The proposal comes as the U.S. weighs allocating billions of dollars in funding to grow U.S. chip manufacturing and reduce its reliance on Taiwan, China and South Korea. New chip-making incentives were included in the National Defense Authorization Act passed in January, although the measures have yet to receive funding.”

Since WSJ published the report, Bloomberg, and The Hill have also written stories about the proposed development.

Although situated between the cities of Buffalo and Rochester, Genesee County is considered to be a part of the Finger Lakes region, according to the New York State Department of Labor.

Monday statement from Steve Hyde, President and CEO of GCEDC, on WNY STAMP:

“Development of the 1,250-acre Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) mega-site has steadily progressed through the years through the strong support from our local, state and federal government officials as well as our private sector partners.

Over the last several years, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and our delegation members to the New York State Legislature, have committed approximately $50 million in economic development investment at STAMP. We also have received strong local support from the town of Alabama and the Genesee County Legislature during the various phases of site construction.

STAMP also has been fortunate to have the steadfast support from United States Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and specifically his efforts to spearhead the American Foundries Act as a part of the federal NDAA legislation. Along with US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and our newest federal representative Congressman Chris Jacobs, STAMP is well positioned to continue receiving strong support at the federal level.

All of this support has resulted in STAMP achieving significant site readiness through continuing and completed site work, infrastructure construction, and design and engineering.

Coupled with the many attributes of STAMP, including being strategically located the Buffalo Niagara and Rochester Finger Lakes metropolitan regions, a well-educated and productive workforce, access to low-cost electricity due to the support of the New York Power Authority and many others have enabled STAMP to compete globally for large scale economic development projects in the semi-conductor, advanced manufacturing and clean energy sectors.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy released a statement Monday evening, saying:

“The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council has been proud to support the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) as a regional priority. We have worked to secure funding to ready this site for largescale projects, and are grateful to Governor Cuomo for contributing $50 million to infrastructure investments. As a result of the Governor’s support, the STAMP site has access to crucial resources such as a strong workforce, energy availability, and an ability to accommodate nanotech-oriented, advanced, and large scale bio-manufacturing projects.

Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Morelle have championed a number of measures which support federal investment in semi-conductor technology and manufacturing. These efforts make our nation and New York State much more attractive for this worldwide industry.

We commend Steve Hyde from the Genesee County Economic Development Center and Genesee County leadership for their work in positioning the STAMP site as a viable location for largescale projects. Samsung could not make a better choice than the Finger Lakes region of New York for a site where their ongoing success and technological advancement can flourish.”