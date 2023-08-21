WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sandbar Park is scheduled to be completed in November. The town of Webster had this listed on their project website and confirmed it over a Zoom call Monday.

Webster bought this parcel of land on Lake Road in 2003, and Chris Bilow, the town’s Parks and Recreation Commissioner, said it was their master plan to turn it into a park.

Last year, the town received state funding to shore up the shoreline, which was the infusion of cash they needed to kickstart the project. Bilow said those resiliency projects are complete.

Notably, part of the plan was demolishing the old Bayside Pub in 2022. The pub applied to be back in the Park, but pulled eventually out.

Bilow said the town then reopened applications to everyone earlier this year.

“We have a restauranteur we’re meeting with, to continue the discussions about having a restaurant at that location, and so talks have done very well,” he said in a Zoom call today. “For the last several months we’ve been in discussion with an operator, to the point that they’re in the design phase.”

He didn’t say “no” when it came to working with Bayside again.

Robert Buono, the former owner of the pub, said this in a phone interview today:

“We would love to be in that space again. We were the only ones that put a proposal. We told them, and we also provided them with our financial statements that said, this is what we could afford. We (had) 25 years of experience. This is what the place makes, this is what we can afford.

“They had a different vision,” Buono continued. “They laid their terms out and the terms were final for them… It only failed because of government intervened.

Whether or not Sandbar Park has a restaurant, a playground, an accessible trail to view the water and sunsets, a boat launch, a new bathroom, and more amenities are coming to the park.

“We have the opportunity to finally be able to have a park location that is a true park,” Bilow said. “From an entire community perspective, the facility that is going to be there by the end of October, we can do something that the entire community can take part in.”