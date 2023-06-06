ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Rowe Photo, Video and Audio in Rochester has been demolished. According to the City of Rochester, in its former lot on 1737 Mt. Hope Avenue will be a Taco Bell.

Rowe during its time at that location was a to-go store for cameras, photography gear, and home and commercial audio/video installation.

Last year, ownership decided to this close the Mt. Hope location, but keep “Scott’s Photo by Rowe” open on East Avenue in Rochester.

According to their website, Rowe was founded three generations ago in 1898.

The City of Rochester says construction in underway, though it was not visually apparent that any significant work had been on the site Tuesday.

And a timeline for completion is not yet clear; Taco Bell has not return a request for comment.