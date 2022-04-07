ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Transformation to Rochester’s new High Falls Terrace Park has officially began.

Local leaders gathered Wednesday to break ground on High Falls, and marked the start of development.

High Falls Terrace Park and the Brewery Line Trail will both be upgraded at the cost of $1.6 million, as part of ROC the Riverway Phase One, which began in 2018 and included 13 revitalization programs.

“The new and improved High Falls Terrace Park and Brewery Line Trail will bring much needed investment to one of the most underserved areas of our city and further leverage the incredible value of the Genesee River,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.

The project will focus on bringing new life to the park and trail with the goal of creating a new way for the public to enjoy the riverfront along the Genesee River gorge. Highlights include new walkways, furnishings, lighting and event space along with clearing of invasive plants that block views of the falls.

An abandoned railway bed will also be removed to connect the trail to the park, officials say.

Once the upgrades are in place visitors will be able to access the planned High Falls State Park from the Brewery Line Trail. The idea is to achieve harmony between all future developments along the river.

City officials say the completion of High Falls Terrace Park is scheduled for late summer.