WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, local construction and union leaders held a rally today outside the fairlife build. Those leaders were calling for a “project labor agreement” and more transparency with the fairlife facility build.

Rochester Building and Construction Trades Council says with a PLA, they can better work with fairlife, while meeting better wages for workers.

Monroe County confirmed Friday that fairlife is in 100% compliance with their pilot agreement regarding hiring all local labor.

Grant Malone, the president of RBCTC, says that fairlife has hired an open-shop contractor based in Buffalo, but they do have a Rochester office.

Malone says union workers want to continue to work with fairlife so they can avoid what happened with Li-Cycle.

“I know everyone needs to provide for their family, but as the president, we can help them be successful,” he said. “We have seen a major project here in Rochester fail, and the reason I believe it failed is because they didn’t sit down with myself and the RBCTC on a PLA. I believe that the project at Li-Cycle would still be underway.”

Li-Cycle told News 8 earlier this week they are committed to the Rochester Hub.

Malone says he also questions the presence of union works, diversification, and apprenticeship opportunities. fairlife said in statement Friday:

“We will follow a fair and equitable process during all contract evaluations and selection processes, with contractors who employ both union and non-union labor considered,” and

added that they say are working in good faith and will allow apprentices on site.